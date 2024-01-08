Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $58.27. 344,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,643. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.