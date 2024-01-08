Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $176.81. 104,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,974. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

