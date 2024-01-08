Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 683,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,825. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

