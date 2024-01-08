Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 739,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,385. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

