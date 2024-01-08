Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.82. 2,340,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.