Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Holdings Raised by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $629,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 11,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.