Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $418.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.06 and a 200-day moving average of $361.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

