Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

