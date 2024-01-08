Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 805,307 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,298,775. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.