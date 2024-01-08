Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. 5,505,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,907,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

