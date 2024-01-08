Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Porch Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Porch Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 992,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 43.95%. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

