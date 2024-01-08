Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.21. 204,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.