Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.21. 353,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,413. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.