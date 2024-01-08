Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 243,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,438. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

