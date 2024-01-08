Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.98. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 6,058 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $614.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

