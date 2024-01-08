Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.82. 189,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,485. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

