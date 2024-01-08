Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

