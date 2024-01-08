Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.