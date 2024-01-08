Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $971.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 971 ($12.36) and last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.31), with a volume of 1351447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.51).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.42) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795.17 ($10.13).

The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.35.

In related news, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 5,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($43,486.57). Insiders have purchased 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,934 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

