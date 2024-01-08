W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

