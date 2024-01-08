W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $68.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
