Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.49. Waldencast shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

