Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $156.50 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

