Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.50. 1,983,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

