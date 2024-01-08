Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.41. 2,296,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,045. The firm has a market cap of $423.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

