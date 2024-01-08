WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.24 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

