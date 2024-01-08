Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Underweight Rating for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

UNFI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

