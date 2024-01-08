Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 466,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.