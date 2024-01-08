Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

