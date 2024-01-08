Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,281,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,584,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $759.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.