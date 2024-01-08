Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 5,475 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,836,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.