Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after buying an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after buying an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. 1,717,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,960. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

