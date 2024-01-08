Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

