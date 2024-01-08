Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.38. 248,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

