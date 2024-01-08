Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.47. 231,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

