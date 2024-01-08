Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EOG traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.84. 1,754,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

