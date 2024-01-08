Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,452. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

