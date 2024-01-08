Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $39,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.37. 324,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,365. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

