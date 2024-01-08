Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 956,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock worth $2,112,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.