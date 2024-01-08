Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 856.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 351,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,748,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,304,734. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

