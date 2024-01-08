Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 460 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

