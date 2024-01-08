Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

