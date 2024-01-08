Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 63.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 930,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 361,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 286,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

