Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $7.10 on Monday, reaching $272.90. The stock had a trading volume of 758,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.74 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

