Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $219,679.02 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,070,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,104,043,634 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05892802 USD and is up 11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206,716.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

