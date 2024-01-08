Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.36.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.