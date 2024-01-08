Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,350,000. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 556,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

