Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Performance

Xerox stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

