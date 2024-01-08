YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

YETI Stock Down 1.1 %

YETI stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

