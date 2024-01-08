Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.10. 552,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,642. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

