ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
CNET stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
